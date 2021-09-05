CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC North predictions: Where will the Steelers finish this year?

By Ryan Pawloski
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AFC North looks to be a very competitive division in 2021. Could the Pittsburgh Steelers rise above their opponents this season?. The AFC North should be a close division that will crown a winner towards the end of the season. The top three teams in this group could all win the division based on how they perform against each other during their bi-annual matchups. The Steelers, Ravens, and Browns are all expected to come back with solid seasons after each one of them made the playoffs in 2020.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 4

FanSided

FanSided

141K+
Followers
332K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc North#American Football#Afc North#The Afc North#The Cincinnati Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsteelersnow.com

3 Released Players the Steelers Could be Looking to Add

The Steelers cut down their roster to 53 on Tuesday, but by the way the roster is constructed, it seems very unlikely that it stays this way for long. With only four cornerbacks and four interior offensive linemen, the Steelers inevitably are at least scouting the waiver wire to see who they could potentially add to the rooms. While there is a bevy of names and candidates, who exactly could they likely take a swing at with the roster flexibility they may have?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams add former Steelers DB to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced two practice squad transactions on Friday, adding running back/special teamer Buddy Howell and safety Antoine Brooks. We can continue to expect the 17-person practice squad to churn players in and out all season, especially with new rules that allow teams to activate up to two players from the practice squad to the 46-man gameday roster during the year.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Instagram model accused Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase of domestic violence

Instagram model Ambar Nicole has accused Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase of domestic violence in a since-deleted Instagram story, but the internet was quick to screenshot her post before it was gone. This isn’t the first time that Nicole has taken to Instagram to talk about the receiver. Nicole earlier...
NFLYardbarker

Steelers’ Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick get in fight during practice

The summer heat got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, fewer than two weeks before they open up the regular season. Various reports from practice on Monday indicate that star wide receiver Chase Claypool and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got in a heated fight. “They’re competitors. You...
NFL27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy