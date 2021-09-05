CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Holy cow. That's all residential area? How long has that been a tradition?

By YBYSAIAHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty cool one and probably impressive for recruits to see. So what's the deal? A couple homes rent out to students who open their homes up to partygoers?

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Residential Area#Beer
Related
Animalssportswar.com

I have periodically had a number of mice in the house and have found the

Best trap I've ever come across. After hearing the screams of mice when my parents used glue traps, I vowed never to use them and tried these traps I found on Amazon. They are UNBELIEVABLY good at catching the little guys, and I just drive the critters to a park a few miles away and release them.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Ah yes, myrtle beach

Smoking Cigarettes in the pool; tattoos all over the body with wildly inconsistent themes and origins; excessive back fat. And then there’s the guys.
Sportssportswar.com

Beach locale, modest effort academics, great party scene

Just as the "prestige" matters less and less in college admissions, conference and traditional power matter less an less in college recruiting. After you get past the uber-elite top 7 or 8 programs, things flatten out very quickly, and other factors such as total enjoyability start to matter a lot more.
Carssportswar.com

I don't know that the issue is different tread pattern as much

As it is difference in wear (and, presuming of course, the same tire profile), leading to difference in tire diameter/circumference. I've never really thought about it on an AWD vehicle for all 4 wheels, but you don't want a well-used tire in drive-line (FWD or RWD) with a new tire, due to the diameter and rotational differences on the drive train. I suppose the same might be true for AWD, but never considered it. For you, I think it would at least be an assessment of how worn the other existing tires are vice the new one -- if they're relatively new, you're probably fine.
Carssportswar.com

Speaking of "car guys"... question for the rest of y'all. Tires on an AWD

..vehicle. (Not 4WD, but AWD). Had a blowout on one of my fronts... Went to buy another and they are no longer made. Thought I would replace just the front two with the same make, same model, but next "series" ( so still different tread pattern). Tire Rack telling me that could eff up the AWD... but i have never heard of such a thing, and I know my own mechanic of 40 years had put different tread patterns on front/back axels and has even done so on this vehicle. Anyone else heard of this being a "thing" for real? Or just a ploy to sell me two extra tires?

Comments / 0

Community Policy