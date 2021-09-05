Holy cow. That's all residential area? How long has that been a tradition?

..vehicle. (Not 4WD, but AWD). Had a blowout on one of my fronts... Went to buy another and they are no longer made. Thought I would replace just the front two with the same make, same model, but next "series" ( so still different tread pattern). Tire Rack telling me that could eff up the AWD... but i have never heard of such a thing, and I know my own mechanic of 40 years had put different tread patterns on front/back axels and has even done so on this vehicle. Anyone else heard of this being a "thing" for real? Or just a ploy to sell me two extra tires?