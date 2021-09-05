China Pledges Taliban To Remain Its Embassy in Afghanistan, Communist Country To Increase Humanitarian Aid
China has pledged to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to boost humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation, according to a Taliban spokesperson. In a recently published article in South China Morning Post, Wu pledged that China will continue diplomatic ties with the new government by keeping its embassy in Afghanistan open, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, adding that their "relations would strengthen up as opposed to the past."www.hngn.com
