CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...A long period south swell will cause dangerous rip currents. Surf will build to 3 to 5 feet, highest on exposed south facing beaches. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Coasts. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Downtown Los Angeles#Coasts#Swimming#Beach Hazards Statement#05 00 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy