Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...A long period south swell will cause dangerous rip currents. Surf will build to 3 to 5 feet, highest on exposed south facing beaches. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.alerts.weather.gov
