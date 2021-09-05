Blinken and Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Qatar for talks. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is also in the Persian Gulf on a separate trip, but the two hope to reassure their Gulf allies that the Biden administration is not abandoning its partners in the Middle East by withdrawing from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban said on Monday that they had seized Panjshir province, the last remaining Afghan province not under their control. In the capital Kabul, the Taliban dispersed a protest with gunshots on Tuesday, arresting journalists covering a rally outside the Pakistani Embassy, where people were protesting against alleged Pakistani interference in Afghanistan. Hundreds of women also held a rally in the capital demanding rights for themselves, and were joined by men. As the crowds grew, the Taliban forcefully suppressed the protest.