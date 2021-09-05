CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Blinken and Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. national security officials will see how the failed war in Afghanistan may be reshaping America’s relationships in the Middle East as they meet with key allies in the Persian Gulf and Europe this week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are...

U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Blinken to Testify About US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has agreed to testify next week before a congressional panel examining the country's chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of its two-decade war, the longest in U.S. history. Opposition Republican lawmakers and some Democratic colleagues of President Joe Biden have...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Pentagon Chief: Al-Qaida May Seek Comeback in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. Austin spoke to a small group of reporters in...
U.S. PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

US top diplomats visit Persian Gulf to reassure allies

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Qatar for talks. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is also in the Persian Gulf on a separate trip, but the two hope to reassure their Gulf allies that the Biden administration is not abandoning its partners in the Middle East by withdrawing from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban said on Monday that they had seized Panjshir province, the last remaining Afghan province not under their control. In the capital Kabul, the Taliban dispersed a protest with gunshots on Tuesday, arresting journalists covering a rally outside the Pakistani Embassy, where people were protesting against alleged Pakistani interference in Afghanistan. Hundreds of women also held a rally in the capital demanding rights for themselves, and were joined by men. As the crowds grew, the Taliban forcefully suppressed the protest.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken, Austin head overseas to reassure Arab Gulf allies

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Sunday on separate trips to shore up support among U.S. allies in the Arab Gulf region following a final, tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan. The big picture: Working together to prevent a new rise in extremist threats under the...
WorldVoice of America

Blinken to Visit Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan Diplomacy

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Qatar on a trip that will also take him to Germany for talks with important U.S. allies on the situation in Afghanistan. “Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I’ll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and...
U.S. Politicstalesbuzz.com

Blinken and Austin tour Middle East after Afghanistan pullout

Top US officials will visit the Middle East next week to meet with US troops and diplomats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave this weekend for Germany and Qatar and is also scheduled to meet Afghans evacuated from the country before the Taliban takeover, the Associated Press reported. Blinken’s...
Congress & CourtsBluefield Daily Telegraph

Griffith calls for impeachment of Blinken, resignations of Austin and Milley, for handling of Afghanistan evacuations

WASHINGTON — A Republican lawmaker from Virginia is calling for the impeachment of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the resignations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley for their handling of the "chaotic, rushed, and abortive evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies" from Afghanistan.
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

US Defense Secy to visit four Persian Gulf nations

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III will travel to visit four Persian Gulf nations including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday (local time) to meet with the regional partners and thank them for their cooperation during the evacuation from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Friday.
WorldRebel Yell

Foreign Minister Blinken visits Ramstein Air Base Wednesday |

Washington (AP) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to visit the US military base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate next week, which serves as an important hub for the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans. Blinken told Washington on Friday that he would travel first to Doha, the Qatari capital, and...
U.S. PoliticsFox News

Retired military leaders demand mass resignation of Biden team: Milley, Austin, Blinken, Sullivan

Three retired military leaders – including two generals – have called for the resignations of President Biden's top military and diplomatic officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and national security advisor Jake Sullivan, in the wake of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.
MilitaryWashington Times

Austin, Milley to address Afghanistan retreat in Pentagon speech Wednesday

America’s two most senior military leaders are expected to address on Wednesday the completion of the U.S.-led evacuation effort at Kabul airport and the end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan. Both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, served combat...

