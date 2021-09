The NMU Women’s Soccer team started off its season with a 3-0 victory on its home field over St. Cloud State University in the season opener on Thursday afternoon. Northern (1-0) got to a lightning-fast start with a strike from sophomore midfielder Brooke Pietila in the fourth minute. Getting off to an early one-goal lead, the ‘Cats didn’t look back against the Huskies. NMU didn’t play complacent as teams do at times with leads, they played aggressively and took 15 shots in the first half, seven on goal. The Wildcats converted on one more of those in the late stages, as freshman forward Ashley Koch scored her first career goal on a breakaway off the assist from sophomore forward Alexa DeKam to give NMU a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.