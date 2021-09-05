CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army colonel on Guinean TV says govt dissolved, borders shut

By BOUBACAR DIALLO, KRISTA LARSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p55rk_0bn9rp5D00
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Guinean President Alpha Conde delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital and went on for hours. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. But the gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A Guinean army colonel seized control of state television Sunday and declared that President Alpha Conde’s government had been dissolved in the West African nation, an announcement that came after hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace.

The dramatic developments Sunday bore all the hallmarks of a West African coup d’etat. After seizing the airwaves, the mutinous soldiers vowed to restore democracy, closed the country’s borders and gave themselves a name: The National Committee of Gathering and Development.

However, the Defense Ministry put out a statement of its own Sunday, saying that the attack on the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry had been repelled.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya sat, draped in a Guinean flag with a half dozen other soldiers in uniform alongside him, as he read a statement Sunday on the uprising on state television, vowing: “The duty of a soldier is to save the country.”

He made no mention of Conde’s whereabouts and it was not immediately known where the 83-year-old leader was after Sunday’s attack. Photos and video showing Conde in the custody of soldiers circulated widely on social media though their authenticity could not immediately be corroborated.

Conde, in power for more than a decade, had seen his popularity plummet since he sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

“We will no longer entrust politics to one man; we will entrust it to the people,” Doumbouya said, adding that the constitution would also be dissolved and the country’s borders would be closed for one week.

Doumbouya, who has headed a special forces unit in the military, said he was acting in the best interests of the nation, since he said not enough economic progress has been made since the country became independent from France in 1958.

“If you see the state of our roads, if you see the state of our hospitals, you realize that after 72 years, it’s time to wake up,” he said. “We have to wake up.”

Heavy gunfire had erupted early Sunday near the presidential palace and went on for hours, sparking fears in a nation that already has seen multiple coups and presidential assassination attempts. The Defense Ministry claimed that the attack had been stopped but uncertainty grew when there was no subsequent sign of Conde on state television or radio.

It was not immediately known how broad Doumbouya’s support was within the military’s ranks. In Sunday’s speech, he called on other soldiers “to put themselves on the side of the people” and stay in their barracks.

The president’s reelection in October had prompted violent street demonstrations in which the opposition said dozens were killed. Sunday’s developments underscored how he had also become vulnerable to dissenting elements within his military.

Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France. Many saw his presidency as a fresh start for the country, which has been mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule.

Opponents, though, say he has failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country’s vast mineral riches, which include bauxite and gold.

Guinea has had a long history of political instability since independence. In 1984, Lansana Conte took control of the country after the first post-independence leader died. He remained in power for a quarter century until his death in 2009.

A second coup soon followed, leaving army Capt. Moussa “Dadis” Camara in charge. He later went into exile after surviving an assassination attempt, and a transitional government later organized the landmark 2010 election won by Conde.

The following year, Conde narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his home overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. Rocket-propelled grenades also landed inside the compound and one of his bodyguards was killed.

___

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Colonel#Guinean Tv#Ap#West African#The Defense Ministry#Conakry#Democratic#Guineans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Worlddallassun.com

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban pledges to restore sabotaged US military equipment

Taliban fighters said the US had “no right” to sabotage military equipment abandoned at Kabul airport and claimed they would restore many of the vehicles and aircraft to working order. But Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said he was “not sure I would worry too much about the Taliban maintaining...
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Officials: Gadhafi son freed after 7-plus years in detention

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities on Sunday released one of Muammar Gadhafi’s sons after more than seven years of detention in the capital of Tripoli following his extradition from neighboring Niger, the country’s interim leader said. Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said in a tweet early Monday that al-Saadi Gadhafi...
WorldUS News and World Report

Soldiers Say Guinea Constitution, Gov't Dissolved in Apparent Coup

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea's capital on Sunday said in a short broadcast on the West African nation's state television that they have dissolved the constitution and the government in an apparent coup. An unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea's national flag and surrounded by eight...
MilitaryBBC

Ethiopia: Thousands of Tigray rebels killed, military claims

The Ethiopian military claims it has killed more than 5,600 members of the Tigray rebel forces it is fighting in the north of the country. A bloody conflict has been raging since November, but the statement from senior general Bacha Debele gave no timescale for the casualties. Correspondents say they may be from recent battles.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Unauthenticated videos show Guinea's President Conde detained by army

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Videos shared on social media showed Guinea's President Alpha Conde being detained by army special forces on Sunday. The videos, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, were posted following hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace in Conakry. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport intercepted by missile defence system, says US official

Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul’s international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official told Reuters. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as 5 rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defence system.No casualties among US troops and civilians have been reported so far, Reuters said. The rockets reportedly struck Kabul’s Salim Karwan neighbourhood. The explosion was followed by gunfire from unknown sources immediately. Residents in Afghanistan took to Twitter to show the remnants of rockets fired which fell off...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taiwan’s president commissions domestic-made naval warship

SU’AO, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president oversaw the commissioning of a new domestically made navy warship Thursday as part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defense capacity amid heightened tensions with China. President Tsai Ing-wen spoke at a naval base in Su’ao, on the island’s east coast, saying the...
World101 WIXX

Guinean junta replaces provincial governors after coup, media say

CONAKRY (Reuters) – The soldiers who seized power in Guinea over the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of military provincial governors, Guinean media reported on Tuesday. West African leaders have threatened sanctions over the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a controversial third term after...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...

Comments / 0

Community Policy