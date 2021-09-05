CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How to Handle Long-Term Stock Gains in a Hot Market

By Sam Swenson, CFA, CPA
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

As of the start of September 2021, the stock market has risen for seven months straight, and the S&P 500 is up over 100% since the recession we experienced in early 2020. The great news is that you might have built up some nice long-term capital gains over this turbulent period, but questions still loom. Here, we'll look at how you might think about handling the gains we've seen in the broad markets over the last 18 months.

1. Lock in long-term gains and rebalance

This should not read to mean you should sell all your stocks, but it is a good time (relative to others) to take some profits off the top. Presumably, if you've allowed your stocks to run since the COVID-induced market bottom in 2020, your asset allocation may weigh heavily in equities. Use the current opportunity to shift some profits to lower-risk assets -- this can help keep your asset allocation in line without meaningfully harming your long-term return potential.

As an example, it's possible that your portfolio of 80% stocks and 20% bonds is now looking more like a 90%/10% portfolio. Trimming the equities position back down to the 80% range is a sensible and risk-aware action to take while still leaving plenty of stock exposure in your portfolio. Fortunately, if you held the positions for over a year, you'll also benefit from a preferred long-term capital gains tax rate.

2. Use the proceeds to settle high-interest debt

If you're carrying any sort of high-interest debt (call it anything over 4% interest), there is a good argument for taking a portion of your investment gains and settling the debt once and for all. Freedom from excess debt is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, both financially and psychologically. We tend to always want more from our investments, but if you're in a position to lock in some nice gains and use them for a worthy purpose, it's a great time to do that.

Note that this doesn't apply to types of strategic debt -- a low-interest mortgage, a 0% car loan in its introductory period, or perhaps an interest-free loan to finance a graduate degree. These are forms of strategic debt that don't require immediate payoff, and you should take the lenders up on their respective offers. It turns out that not aggressively paying these off is the financially optimal choice -- but you'll still need to be comfortable with the idea of having some debt outstanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCTZw_0bn9roRi00
Image source: Getty Images.

3. Continue investing

One of the surefire ways to build lasting wealth is to invest at regular intervals. This is typically done automatically through a workplace retirement plan, but you can also set up recurring deposits to IRAs, 529 plans, and taxable accounts. The fact that the market happens to be at or near an all-time high is no reason to stop these deposits, unless you truly need the money now.

You may hear throughout financial news outlets that the market seems overvalued; by many financial metrics, this is true. However, we have no idea how the market will fare over the next month, year, or decade, so your best bet is to continue investing without any regard for today's closing prices. What will matter in the long run is that you invested money and stuck with your strategy.

4. Don't do anything

Simply because the market has risen doesn't need to prompt any action on your part. If you're comfortable with a slightly riskier portfolio overall and would prefer to save on any long-term capital gains taxes, feel free to just let things be as they are. You'll preserve your holding periods and will likely take advantage of further jumps higher in the future.

When something unusual -- either good or bad -- happens in the market, many investors feel the need to do something. Humans have a predisposition to act, although when it comes to investing, you may be better off pretending your accounts aren't even there. Various studies have shown that passive investment strategies are a sensible way to achieve and grow long-term wealth.

Clean up your financial plan

Whenever the market outperforms or underperforms for any extended period of time, you might find an opportunity to bring everything back to earth, one way or another. Nobody can ever fault you for selling at an all-time high to clean up an outstanding debt, nor can anyone fault you for ignoring current market prices and letting things ride until retirement. Whatever you choose to do, give it some thought first and always have a plan before you act.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
123K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Asset Allocation#Capital Gains Tax#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

Short-term concerns are providing an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up high-growth, innovative companies at a discount. For 17 months and counting, the stock market has been unstoppable. Following the quickest 30% decline in the benchmark S&P 500's history, the index has now more than doubled from its pandemic low and gone 10 months without a correction of even 5%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the stock market getting pricey, now is a great time to bet on value stocks. Kroger and Dollar General operate in defensive niches and have ambitious, long-term expansion plans. Value stocks are shares in companies trading at relatively low multiples compared to their earnings and growth potential. Dollar General...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Looking for solid yields in a low-yield world? They're still possible to find if you know where to look. This packaged food maker is working to adjust with the times, but investors are worried it might stumble. History suggests it won't. This utility is nearly as boring as watching paint...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Double

Because analysts are still cleaving to the possibility of a market correction in the near term, high-yielding dividend stocks should attract retail investors’ attention. As such, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying stocks, Siemens (SIEGY (BA:SIEGY)), National CineMedia (NCMI), and FedNat (FNHC) to double in price soon. Let’s discuss.Dividend stocks have been the go-to option for income investors amid the Fed’s continuing low-interest-rate policy. Despite the solid economic comeback, analysts are still holding out the possibility of a market correction soon based on overvaluation.
Stocksetftrends.com

Dividend ETFs Are the Answer for Yield-Hungry Investors

In the lower-for-longer yield for the environment, investors have taken a liking to dividend-producing exchange traded funds. According to Morningstar data, net inflows into dividend-focused ETFs this year ended July 31 were nearly $25 billion, compared to net outflows of $1.8 billion in the year-earlier period, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Stocksinvesting.com

These 2 Stocks Will Plunge More Than 50% According to Wall Street Bears

Shares of some fundamentally weak stocks have hit record price highs over the past few months due solely to social-media hype surrounding them. However, given rising concerns over the Delta variant’s impact on economic recovery, many analysts expect the stock market to remain volatile in the near term. Amid this environment, Wall Street analysts expect popular Reddit stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to plunge in price in the coming months. Read on.The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes tumbled on Tuesday, as concerns related to the economy's faltering recovery overshadowed optimism over the Federal Reserve’s possible continuation of its accommodating stance following disappointing U.S. payroll data.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

This fitness company has more growth opportunities than you realize. This online styling service is poised for explosive growth. This streaming stock has several growth streams and has become profitable. The market isn't always rational, and that could be good news for forward-thinking investors. If the market assigns a low...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50

Get in early on a fast-growing company that just began its payout. This mall-rat's business may not be exciting, but the dividends are. A dominant manufacturer dimming volatility and seeing big returns. Now that most brokerages allow customers to buy fractional shares, the price of a stock doesn't matter as...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Top Growth Stock Could Double in the Coming Years

This company's revenue increased by more than 50% during the first half of 2021 compared to the year-ago period. The tech stock is converting more than 30% of its revenue to profits. Even with its shares hitting all-time highs today, there may be significant upside ahead. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares have...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

Are you less worried about today's headlines and more focused on finding great long-term growth investments? That's fine. In fact, that's good. Often, the current noise ends up being just that: noise. A year from now (and certainly five years from now), what's happening right now just won't matter much.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And PayPal Lead The QQQ Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Wednesday as stocks pull back following August strength. Investors continue to watch for signs of a Fed taper and weigh the COVID-19 Delta variant’s impact on the economy. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.11% to $450.96. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long-Term

Because the demand for advanced technology solutions is expected to continue rising with digital transformation in almost every industry, we think it could be wise to buy and hold fundamentally strong tech stocks AudioCodes (AUDC), Kimball Electronics (KE), and Issuer Direct (ISDR). Let’s discuss. It’s no surprise that the demand...
Stocksinvesting.com

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 08, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Aristocrat and Relax

T. Rowe Price has increased earnings by more than 13% per year over the past decade. The asset manager pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share. Its stock price is up about 45% year to date. A Dividend Aristocrat is a stock that has exhibited a remarkable level...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Rocket Lab 2025 Forecast: Is RKLB Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

Rocket Lab (RKLB), which listed in August through a reverse merger with Vector Acquisition (VACQ), soared over 37 percent on Sept. 9 and hit a new 52-week high. It’s a welcome break for investors. Most of the companies that went public through a SPAC merger trade way below the pre-merger highs. What’s the 2025 forecast for RKLB stock and is it a good long-term investment?

Comments / 0

Community Policy