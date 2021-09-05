CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A woman screamed so loudly at a spider that her neighbours called the police

By Indy100 Staff
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSiDT_0bn9rnYz00

Finding spiders in your home is, for many, an unpleasant experience. Some people choose violence immediately, whereas others bravely capture and evict them. The less fearful amongst us resign themselves to the fact they now have to co-exist with an eight-legged housemate.

For Hollie Hunter, however, her spider encounter attracted the attention of five

The 30-year-old from Livingston, Scotland screamed so loudly at a spider, which was reportedly the ‘size of the palm of her hand,’ that her neighbours called the police.

Hunter said she had just spent 40 minutes trying to get rid of a moth when she found that an eight-legged arachnid had taken up residence at the foot of her bed.

“I’d honestly say it was the size of the palm of my hand,” she told Edinburgh Evening News.

Horrified, she threw books at it and when it ran towards her, she screamed and started running to different rooms of the house.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ‘The Viral Democracy’

“I think I was screaming and crying and making such a racket that my neighbour thought I was being attacked.”

When the doorbell rang, she expected to see her stepdad. Instead, five burly policemen were on her doorstep.

When the police asked if anyone else was there, she said: “No, just me and the spider.”

Luckily the police helped Hollie and even lifted her mattress to try and catch the elusive intruder. When the spider “strolled” out into the hallway, a policeman swiftly escorted the offending creepy-crawly out.

In a Facebook post after the incident, she said: “Never been so mortified in my whole life.”

She was glad the police saw the funny side of it and added that she thinks it’s time she sought help for her phobias.

A spokesman for Police Scotland told Edinburgh Evening News: “Around 10.20 pm on Monday, 30th August, we received a report of a disturbance within a property in Livingston.

“Officers attended and the disturbance was found to have been about a spider being in the house.”

They added: “Suitable advice and assistance was provided and the spider was located and removed.”

With sex-starved spiders invading our homes as their mating season gets underway, we have a feeling the emergency services may have to deal with several similar incidents in weeks to come.

Comments / 3

Indy100

Indy100

77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Police Scotland#Neighbours#The Spider#Uk#Edinburgh Evening News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

When a Captive Shark Vomited Up a Human Arm—and Sparked a Murder Investigation

The 14-foot tiger shark at the Coogee Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, was behaving strangely. It had lost the energy and appetite it showed when it first arrived at the facility one week prior, on April 17, 1935. It was moving sluggishly around its 25-by-15-foot pool, bumping into the walls and sinking to the tank’s floor, where it swam as if something was weighing it down.
HealthCosmopolitan

A woman was left paralysed after her vape was spiked on a night out

A 43-year-old woman was left paralysed and fearing for her life after her vape was spiked on a night out. Emma Sugrue-Lawrence was on a night out with friends in Wolverhampton when a man offered to buy her a drink. She declined the drink, but later saw the man again standing near her group of friends in the smoking area outside.
Animalswfuv.org

A Cat Led A Rescue Team To An 83-Year-Old Woman Who Had...

Thanks to one frantic feline, an 83-year-old womani in Cornwall, England, who had fallen down a ravine was found and rescued. Her pet, a black cat named Piran, had meowed relentlessly at the point where she'd fallen, leading a neighbor who had been helping search crews right to her. Now,...
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Grandparents Fight Off Leopard After It Grabbed 2-Year-Old By Her Leg

A 2-year-old girl in India had a miraculous escape from the jaws of a leopard after her grandparents managed to fight off the animal. The child's right foot was already in the big cat's mouth when the elderly couple bravely took on the animal. The incident happened Thursday midnight in the state of Madhya Pradesh in a village close to Kuno National Park, The Times Of India reported.
AnimalsThe Independent

Pitbull attack on Texas man caught on CCTV

A vicious attack on an elderly man by two dogs in Texas was captured by a surveillance camera. The man can be seen backing away as the two pitbulls aggressively approach him. He tries to fight them off with a boxcutter, but they continue biting him and eventually take him to the ground.
Law EnforcementBBC

Police warning after dad called 101 to say girl stuck in coat

A dad called police for help after his daughter got stuck in her coat, prompting a warning by a senior officer. Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine urged people to "think" before they call after the West Midlands force received the report on Tuesday. Nuisance calls, she said, stopped staff from...
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Woman Bitten By Pet Dog Multiple Times While Protecting Child From Canine

A woman suffered life-changing injuries while protecting a child from a dog attack in England on Sunday. Another woman, who was helping her, suffered minor injuries after the pet dog attacked her. The child was with the two women at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, when the incident happened...
RelationshipsSunderland Echo

Man slapped girlfriend during row over being late for court

Jordan Graham was due in the dock for failing to comply with the terms of a suspended sentence he had previously been given for an affray. An argument broke out with his partner at Sunderland station when he realised he was meant to appear at the Crown Court in Newcastle, not the nearby magistrates'.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

‘Crucified’ badger found nailed by its feet to a tree

Police have launched an investigation after a badger was found dead and nailed by its feet to a tree. The body of the animal, which is a protected species under the Protection of Badger Act 1992, was discovered several metres up a tree in the Nant Glyn area of Denbigh, Wales on Wednesday morning.
Tate County, MSKAKE TV

Dog that was intentionally set on fire 4 months ago is now bandage free

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A dog that was intentionally set on fire by a child in north Mississippi is bandage-free and seeing light for the first time since April. Buddy was found in Tate County with severe burns to his face and an extension cord wrapped around his neck. The sheriff's office said a child had confessed, but state law prevents children younger than 12 from being criminally charged.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

‘He was a man having a power trip’: Dog walker arrested for walking pets off leash hits out at overzealous cops

A New York City woman who was arrested for walking her dogs off-leash says the police officers who confronted her were on “a power trip”.Dora Marchand, 29, was handcuffed and taken into custody by Parks Enforcement Patrol Officers for walking her mini Australian shepherds Comet and Sophie in Riverside Park, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, in an area where pets must be leashed by law.Ms Marchand, who moved to New York from San Francisco on 28 July, said she apologised to the officers and offered to take the dogs straight home.She told the New York Post a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy