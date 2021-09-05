Projecting the Browns depth chart for Week 1 after roster cutdowns
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry and their assistants have formed the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. While it will change due to injuries and potential moves throughout the season, the roster for Week 1 is set.
When the Browns head to Kansas City to face the defending AFC champion Chiefs in Week 1, this is the projected depth chart for Cleveland.
Quarterback
Starter: Baker Mayfield
Backup: Case Keenum
Running back
Starters: Nick Chubb, Andy Janovich (FB)
Backups: Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton
Tight end
Starter: Austin Hooper
Backups: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant
Wide receiver
Starters: Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr.
Backups: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz
Offensive line
Starters: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin
Backups: Chris Hubbard, Michael Dunn, Blake Hance, Nick Harris, James Hudson
Defensive line
Starters: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson
Backups: Takk McKinley, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Joe Jackson, Tommy Togiai
Linebacker
Starters: Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Backups: Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson, Tony Fields
Cornerback
Starters: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Troy Hill (slot)
Backups: Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Stewart
Safety
Starters: John Johnson, Ronnie Harrison
Backups: Grant Delpit, Richard LeCounte
Specialists
Punter: Jamie Gillan
Long snapper: Charley Hughlett
Kicker: Chase McLaughlin
Comments / 0