Projecting the Browns depth chart for Week 1 after roster cutdowns

By Jeff Risdon
 5 days ago
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry and their assistants have formed the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. While it will change due to injuries and potential moves throughout the season, the roster for Week 1 is set.

When the Browns head to Kansas City to face the defending AFC champion Chiefs in Week 1, this is the projected depth chart for Cleveland.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Starter: Baker Mayfield

Backup: Case Keenum

Running back

Starters: Nick Chubb, Andy Janovich (FB)

Backups: Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton

Tight end

Starter: Austin Hooper

Backups: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Starters: Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr.

Backups: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Starters: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

Backups: Chris Hubbard, Michael Dunn, Blake Hance, Nick Harris, James Hudson

Defensive line

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Starters: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson

Backups: Takk McKinley, Jordan Elliott, Malik McDowell, Joe Jackson, Tommy Togiai

Linebacker

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Starters: Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Backups: Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson, Tony Fields

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Starters: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Troy Hill (slot)

Backups: Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Stewart

Safety

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Starters: John Johnson, Ronnie Harrison

Backups: Grant Delpit, Richard LeCounte

Specialists

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Punter: Jamie Gillan

Long snapper: Charley Hughlett

Kicker: Chase McLaughlin

