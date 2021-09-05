5 Lessons I Learned From Selling a Home in a Red-Hot Housing Market

Thinking about selling your home to cash in on a red-hot housing market? It can be a lucrative move, but don't expect it to be a breeze. The U.S. housing market has been red hot for at least a year now, and it doesn't look like there's an end in sight. Homes across the country are still in high demand, and in some areas, buyers are offering tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars more than asking price to nail down a contract on a home. That has put a ton of extra cash in the bank accounts of sellers who are cashing in on the demand.