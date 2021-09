LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jaumarcus McFarland, a former high school football standout, was tragically killed in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon when an elevator collapsed on him leaving him pinned between floors for over an hour. Authorities arrived on the scene after a 911 call from an eyewitness student stated a young man in his 20’s had been pinned inside an elevator and the Atlanta Fire Department quickly rushed to the scene. The elevator was in a building that has been used as temporary student housing for students at Clark Atlanta University, an HBCU.