CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Recap and highlights: Washington State drops first game of season to Utah State

KHQ Right Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN – It was the experience more than 20,000 Washington State fans had spent almost two years waiting for. Everything with the exception of the final score. A heavily favored WSU team led by a single point at halftime and by as many as 12 in the second half, but Utah State mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to play to win 26-23 at Gesa Field.

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Isom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wsu#Cougars#Sec#14 57 Wsu 3#Cougs#Aggies Qb Andrew Peasley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Washington State247Sports

3 instant takeaways: Utah State 26, Washington State 23

PULLMAN -- It was ugly. Washington State fell to Utah State with a 26-23 loss on Saturday night at Martin Stadium. The Cougars were in a good spot late, up 20-11 with the ball inside the five. But a coaching decision to bring in a diamond RB package, and poor execution, led to a field goal. Utah State proceeded to score 15 answered points to seize the win.
Washington StateKHQ Right Now

Washington State fine tunes with smooth win over Portland State

PULLMAN – In the words of coach Nick Rolovich, Washington State needed to “get stable.”. The Cougars were coming off a deflating loss to a nonconference underdog in their season opener. The team wasn’t really consistent in any facet. “We had to get over that hump,” running back Max Borghi...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Extent of Alabama's Will Anderson's injury revealed, per report

Will Anderson left Alabama’s game against Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent knee injury. The injury occurred when a Mercer lineman went low on him for a block, hitting Anderson’s knee with his helmet. As you can see below, the photos of the play look painful. And, indeed,...
Utah Stateksl.com

Washington State's Rolovich preparing for Utah State's high-tempo approach

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich wears a mask as he gives directions during the first day of NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (Ted S. Warren, Associated Press) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State will travel to Pullman, Washington, to take on the Washington State Cougars in the program's season opener Saturday, and the first game with Blake Anderson as head coach.
Utah Stateblocku.com

How to watch Utah open the season against Weber State

Football is back but for real this time. After a funky and almost not real 2020 season, the Utes will kick off what should be a normal 2021 season. They take the field against Weber State to open the season at a newly expanded Rice-Eccles Stadium. Behind Charlie Brewer the Utah offense will attempt to get a quick jump on the Wildcats and attempt to flex their muscle. The question going into this game is the health and stability of the offensive line, which gives me a bit of heartburn. Coach Whitt did say in his presser that the group is deep and ready to play, but it does seem to be a bit of a mix-match unit. On defense, the Utes return pretty much everybody and have added some depth with the additions from the transfer portal. I think everyone will be watching Devin Lloyd to see how he leads this offense, and if they can stifle an experienced FCS team used to winning.
Utah Stateksl.com

Bonner's late TD pass lifts Utah State over Washington State

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Utah State won 26-23. (Young Kwak, AP Photo) LOGAN — It took a near perfect quarter for it to happen, but Utah State managed to do the unthinkable.
Hawaii Statemwcconnection.com

Hawaii @ Oregon State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Location: Corvallis, Oregon (Reser Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, September 11th at 5:00 p.m. (Hawaii Time) Streaming: TV subscribers should be able to watch on the Fox Sports app, or this link. Radio: ESPN Honolulu. Head-to-Head: Oregon State leads the series 7-4. Hawaii won the first game in the series back in...
Arizona StateCollege Football News

Arizona State vs Southern Utah Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs Southern Utah prediction and game preview. Arizona State (0-0) vs Southern Utah (0-0) Game Preview. The Thunderbirds have a game under their belts. They lost to San Jose State 45-14, but they weren’t awful on the ground, the pass protection wasn’t bad, and the defense held firm in the second half allowing just seven points.
Arizona StateOttumwa Courier

No. 25 Arizona State kicks off season against Southern Utah

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has one of the Pac-12's best quarterbacks, loads of returning talent and a roster full of players recruited by coach Herm Edwards. No wonder expectations are higher than they've been in recent memory. Now it's time to see what these Sun Devils can do...
Utah StateMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Football: Washington State vs. Utah State ... What to know

Washington State will open the season at 8 p.m. Saturday against Utah State at Gesa Field in Pullman. The Cougars finished the 2020 pandemic-delayed truncated season 1-3 overall and in the Pac-12. WSU won its first game of the season, lost its only home game against then-No. 11 Oregon, had three of their next four games canceled including the Apple Cup against Washington and concluded their season with a 45-28 loss at Utah on Dec. 19. The Cougars' offensive attack was led by quarterback Jayden de Laura (78-fo-129, 886 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs), running back Deon McIntosh (52 carries, 323 yards, 3 TDs) and receiver Renard Bell (33 catches, 337 yards, 2 TDs). Defensively, WSU was led by Daniel Isom (32 tackles). Jahad Woods had one interception, two pass breakups, one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy