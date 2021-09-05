CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army colonel on Guinean TV says govt dissolved, borders shut

By BOUBACAR DIALLO
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYzxx_0bn9rVcn00
Guinea Political Crisis FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Guinean President Alpha Conde delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital and went on for hours. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. But the gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Eric Gaillard)

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — A Guinean army colonel seized control of state television Sunday and declared that President Alpha Conde's government had been dissolved and the West African nation's borders closed, an announcement that came after hours of heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

The dramatic developments Sunday bore all the hallmarks of a West African coup d’etat. After seizing the airwaves, the mutinous soldiers vowed to restore democracy and gave themselves a name: The National Committee of Gathering and Development.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya sat draped in a Guinean flag with a half dozen other soldiers in uniform alongside him as he read the statement, vowing: “The duty of a soldier is to save the country."

He made no mention of Conde's whereabouts and it was not immediately known where the 83-year-old leader was after Sunday's attack. Conde's popularity has plummeted since he sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

“The personalization of political life is over. We will no longer entrust politics to one man, we will entrust it to the people,” Doumbouya said, adding that the constitution would also be dissolved and borders closed for one week.

Doumbouya, who has headed a special forces unit in the military, said he was acting in the best interests of the nation of over 12.7 million people. Not enough economic progress has been made since independence from France in 1958, the colonel said.

“If you see the state of our roads, if you see the state of our hospitals, you realize that after 72 years, it’s time to wake up,” he said. “We have to wake up.”

Heavy gunfire had erupted early Sunday near the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry and went on for hours, sparking fears of a coup attempt. The Defense Ministry claimed that the attack had been repelled but uncertainty grew when there was no sign of Conde on state television or radio.

His reelection in October had prompted violent street demonstrations in which the opposition said dozens were killed. Sunday's developments underscored how he had also become vulnerable to dissenting elements within his military.

Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France. Many saw his presidency as a fresh start for the country, which has been mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule.

Opponents, though, say he has failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country’s vast mineral riches including bauxite and gold.

In 2011, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his home overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. Rocket-propelled grenades also landed inside the compound and one of his bodyguards was killed.

___

Associated Press writer Krista Larson contributed to this report from Dakar, Senegal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
75K+
Followers
64K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#France#Guinean Tv#Ap#West African#Conakry#The Defense Ministry#Democratic#Guineans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Soldiers Say Guinea Constitution, Gov't Dissolved in Apparent Coup

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea's capital on Sunday said in a short broadcast on the West African nation's state television that they have dissolved the constitution and the government in an apparent coup. An unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea's national flag and surrounded by eight...
Worldwtaq.com

Guinean junta replaces provincial governors after coup, media say

CONAKRY (Reuters) – The soldiers who seized power in Guinea over the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of military provincial governors, Guinean media reported on Tuesday. West African leaders have threatened sanctions over the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a controversial third term after...
WorldBirmingham Star

CSTO representatives discuss Afghanistan in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states convened in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The CSTO consultations focused on the agenda of the 76th UN General Assembly and the organization's priorities at this upcoming...
WorldMyNorthwest.com

Taiwan’s president commissions domestic-made naval warship

SU’AO, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president oversaw the commissioning of a new domestically made navy warship Thursday as part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defense capacity amid heightened tensions with China. President Tsai Ing-wen spoke at a naval base in Su’ao, on the island’s east coast, saying the...
WorldBirmingham Star

Critic Of Kyrgyz President Detained While Leaving Country

BISHKEK -- Orozaiym Narmatova, a member of the opposition United Kyrgyzstan political party and an outspoken critic of President Sadyr Japarov, has been detained in the southern city of Osh as she tried to leave the country. Narmatova's lawyer, Seiitbek Dovlotov, told RFE/RL that his client was arrested at the...
Politicswhtc.com

Japanese PM Suga says dissolving lower house not possible now

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that he had no current plans to dissolve the country’s lower house due to the severity of the coronavirus situation. The current terms of members of the lower house will end in October, and local media have reported that Suga...
WorldTimes Daily

Flight takes about 200, including Americans, out of Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday with the cooperation of the Taliban — the first such large-scale departure since U.S. forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
ProtestsOzarks First.com

The Latest: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

KABUL, Afghanistan — The interior ministry of the new Taliban government is seeking to end protests in Afghanistan after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters. The minister has issued an order to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval...
AfghanistanTimes Daily

The Latest: Pakistan hosts meeting of Afghanistan neighbors

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is hosting a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from countries neighboring Afghanistan to discuss the situation there. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Worldabc17news.com

UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations is raising the alarm about a Taliban crackdown on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events. In one case, two Afghan television reporters were beaten with an iron rod by Taliban fighters at a police station. The U.N. human rights office said incidents of Taliban violence against protesters and journalists is increasing. Media outlets say they don’t know if the assaults are sanctioned by the Taliban leadership or the actions of the commanders on the ground, but they say they Taliban must give them guarantees. Tagi Daryabi, one of the beaten journalists, says he won’t stop covering protests.
Hilo, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Retired Army Colonel Recounts Her Day at the Pentagon on 9/11, and the Aftermath

Debra Lewis was working at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. A Hilo resident and retired Army colonel, Lewis remembers her experience inside the Pentagon after a plane crashed into the building 20 years ago. Also a commander for the State of Hawaiʻi Veterans of Foreign Wars, she served in the military for 34 years and has lived on Hawai'i Island for the last nine. She’s an author and has been an instructor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy