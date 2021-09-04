Blooming from the STEM: Exploration in engineering
Pavitra Rengarajan ('12) pursues machine learning with an open mind. Have you ever wondered how the recommendation feeds on social media platforms are so accurate? They always seem to discover your interests, whether those are pet videos, style recommendations, or sports updates, almost immediately after you download the app. These incredible personalization systems are the results of the work of dedicated and creative software engineers, like Pavitra Rengarajan ('12).
