Chicago, IL

West Lawn Shooting Wounds 3

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in critical condition after a shooting in West Lawn wounded three Sunday morning.

The altercation happened at about 3:52 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Marquette Road and caused an unidentified man to pull out a firearm and shoot three men near the incident, ages 35, 24 and 23.

The 35-year-old was wounded multiple times and listed in critical condition at Holy Cross Hospital. The 24-year-old was wounded in the left side of his head and was listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center and the 23-year-old was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition, also at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

