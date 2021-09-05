CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

Ormie King: Honoring two terrific Cayuga County educators

By Ormie King Special to The Citizen
Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday I have a great back-to-school story for you, honoring one local teacher, Pauline Cheche (sadly, now passed), and another current teacher, her daughter Lynn Cheche Baker. I came across this great story on Teresa Ringwood Hoercher’s website for Auburn Postcards, and asked permission of Teresa and Lynn to share it. Teresa’s website to purchase these great Auburn postcards is www.auburnpcproject.com, or email her at auburnpcproject@gmail.com, or call or text her at (315) 406-9784. They are also available at Hairlooms, Cases Unlimited, Octane Social House, Hilton Garden, Suzy Q and NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. They make really great gifts! Postcards sell for only $15 ($30 stamped) for a set of 25. The new Todd Tanner “Seasons” postcards sell for only $20 ($40 stamped) for a set of 40. Local deliveries and mailing to you are available.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
Cayuga County, NY
Education
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
Auburn, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Postcards#Hairlooms#Cases Unlimited#Octane Social House#Auburn High School#Auburn Postcard Project#Wegmans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy