Triston McKenzie needed the trip to Columbus to succeed in Cleveland: Walk-Off Thoughts

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. Whether or not the Browns end up being involved in any trades in the immediate future, this is one of the super fun times of year to follow the NFL. The rumors, the debates, the possibilities with each player mentioned as “potentially on the move” is intoxicating. Just tremendous theater. … That said, I am of the opinion Andrew Berry and the Lambda Lambda Browns are in a good position to make a move or two, and strengthen this already strong roster. Good times, noodle salad, gang. … ”We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." -- Sir Winston Churchill. … "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth." -- Muhammed Ali. … The stitches in JOK’s forehead are unfortunate, but not anything fans should be overly concerned with, it’s not a big deal. … “I feel sorry for people who don’t drink. When they wake up in the morning, that’s the best they’re going to feel all day.” — Dean Martin. …