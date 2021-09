There are a number of things that we’ve wondered about as we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 to arrive next month, but one of the biggest ones has revolved around Nell and Eric. Or, to be specific, what the world could look like without the two characters as a part of it. Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa are no longer series regulars; with that in mind, there are probably new directions and dynamics that the writers will explored.