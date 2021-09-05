CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Sunny and comfortable Labor Day Weekend, tracking tropical disturbance this week

By Colleen Peterson
WKRG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have another beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny conditions. It will feel comfortable throughout your day with drier air. Highs will be getting into the mid to upper 80s with only a 20% chance of a pop up shower. A great boating and beach forecast with calm waters and low risk for rip currents. For your Labor Day you can expect a few more storms in the forecast with partly cloudy conditions.

