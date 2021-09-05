CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida runs over Florida Atlantic with 400 yards on the ground

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gL3Ic_0bn9mtZu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X41gK_0bn9mtZu00

Dameon Pierce scored on a pair of short rushing plays and teammate Malik Davis gained 104 rushing yards as No. 13 Florida topped visiting Florida Atlantic 35-14 to open the season Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla.

Emory Jones threw a touchdown pass in his debut as Florida’s starting quarterback, completing 17 of 27 passes for 113 yards.

But backup Anthony Richardson made an impact late in the game, orchestrating a fourth-quarter touchdown drive by going 3-for-3 in the air and rushing for 26 yards on that series. He then sprinted 73 yards for the team’s last touchdown. After a couple more first-down pickups in the last minute, he totaled 160 rushing yards on seven attempts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUVmF_0bn9mtZu00 Also Read:
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools

Florida ended up with 400 rushing yards on the way to winning its home opener for the 32nd consecutive season.

Davis, who scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, carried the ball 14 times.

N’Kosi Perry, a transfer from Miami, struggled at times in his first game as Florida Atlantic’s quarterback. He was 19-for-33 for 261 yards in the air.

Pierce ran for a 2-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlBgn_0bn9mtZu00 Also Read:
Florida Gators’ Jaydon Hill (torn ACL) to miss season

Jones passed 9 yards to Rick Wells for the game’s second touchdown, giving the Gators a 14-0 edge in the first quarter.

They didn’t score again until 6:47 to play in the third quarter when Pierce reached the end zone on a 3-yard run.

The first three Florida touchdown drives consumed at least 10 plays and covered 75 or more yards.

The Owls managed only 175 yards of total offense through three quarters. They scored on Johnny Ford’s 2-yard run with 4:27 remaining in the game, cutting their hole to 28-7, and later added the game’s final touchdown when Perry hooked up with Brandon Robinson on a 13-yard play.

Florida improved to 4-0 all-time against the Owls.

Willie Taggart, in his second season as Florida Atlantic’s coach, dropped to 0-3 vs. the Gators. The other two defeats came as Florida State’s coach.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
City
Gainesville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Taggart
Person
Johnny Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Atlantic#College Football#American Football#Florida Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy