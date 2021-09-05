Pa. State Police Safely Locate Previously Missing 57-Year-Old Jimmy Walker

View more in
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
Pennsylvania State|pahomepage.com
State Police asking for help in identifying body from Bucks County
BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to calls of a body in the Delaware River last week. Police arrived at the area of 1840 Trails End on August 25th around 12:50 p.m. and found a human body wedged against a dock. The body was recovered by...
Montgomery County, VA|WSLS
Authorities locate missing 16-year-old Montgomery County girl
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have found Neveah and she is safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Montgomery County. Neveah Agnew was last seen by her family at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night near Remington Road in Blacksburg, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Cambria County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
State Police Locate Missing Cambria County Girls
By: KDKA-TV News Staff CAMBRIA COUNTY (KDKA) — State police say two missing girls from Cambria County have been found and are safe. (Photo provided by State Police/Twitter) Police say Adara Barnhart and Kahlan Yearick are safe. ⚠️ UPDATE: MISSING JUVENILES ADARA L. BARNHART & KAHLAN G. YEARICK WERE LOCATED A FEW MINUTES AGO & WERE BOTH FOUND SAFE. THANK YOU! — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 7, 2021
Middletown, MD|Wbaltv.com
Police need help locating missing 6-year-old twins last seen early August
MIDDLETOWN, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding missing 6-year-old twins, Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami, of Middletown. Police said the twins were last seen on Aug. 1 or 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown. FCSO deputies said they received the initial missing report on Monday.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Searching for Missing Armstrong County Man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Armstrong County man. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 57-year-old Jimmy Walker was reported missing from his Rural Valley residence on Saturday. Police say that Walker was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black jeans, and...
Middletown, MD|Posted byCBS Baltimore
Missing 6-Year-Old Middletown Twins Found Safe
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: The twins have been found safe, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. ***************************************************************************************************************************** The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating six-year-old twins, Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami who were last seen earlier this month. Both were last seen on Aug. 1 or Aug. 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown. The sheriff’s office received the missing report on Aug. 30. Christopher and Kayleigh are both around four feet tall. Christopher weighs around 80 pounds and Kayleigh weighs around 45 pounds. Christopher was last seen wearing a t-shirt with shorts and sneakers. His hair is brown and cut in a “crew style.” He also has brown eyes. Kayleigh was last seen wearing a small t-shirt with shorts and pink sneakers. Her hair is brown and in a braided style. She also has brown eyes. The twins were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, of Middletown, who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot with Maryland tag 4ES6629 If you have seen these children or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-087510.
Berkeley, CA|KTVU FOX 2
Missing 11-year-old boy out of Berkeley has been located
BERKELEY, Calif. - Police say an 11-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning has been located. The Berkeley Police Department said Jari Clay went missing when after he was last seen at 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Telegraph Avenue. Clay was possibly wearing a white and light blue...
Illinois State|Posted byFOX2Now
Illinois State Police issues endangered missing person for 14-year-old girl
ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police has issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 14-year-old girl. Karah Barnett was last seen Tuesday around 5:33 p.m. at 202 Jefferson Street in O’Fallon, Illinois. She left the residence on foot and was wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, according to a press release.
Kanawha County, WV|WOWK
WV State Police search for missing mother and daughter
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a mother and daughter reported missing from Kanawha County. According to WVSP, Brenda Curry, 86, and her daughter, Wanda McClung, 56, left Cross Lanes around 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, traveling to Ritchie County to pick up her grandchild. The last available cellphone data shows they were in Jackson County around 1 p.m. that same day.
Pennsylvania State|abc27.com
Pa. State Police searching for missing endangered person from Huntingdon
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pa. State Police in Huntingdon is actively searching for 76-year-old Richard Dean, who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. Police say Dean is a white man, 6-feet tall, bald/gray hair, wearing a grey airforce t-shirt and blue jeans.
Baltimore, MD|Wbaltv.com
Police need help locating missing 16-year-old Baltimore girl
Baltimore Police needs the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Baltimore police said Breonna Jones, 16, was last seen on July 17 in the 1700 block of Bentalou Street. Breonna is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds, police said. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of...
Orrville, OH|Cleveland News - Fox 8
Orrville police say missing 7-year-old girl found safe
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 7-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found, Orrville police said. Arianna Williams was reportedly last seen near the 600 block of Markley Avenue in Orrville getting into a vehicle described as being blue with four doors. Anyone who may have seen the girl...
Manchester, NH|whdh.com
Manchester, NH police safely locate missing person
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have safely located 25-year-old Kurt Bernard, officials announced on Saturday. Bernard had last been seen in the area of Dunbarton Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bernard has mental health concerns. He also has a medical condition that requires medication. No additional...
Pennsylvania State|Posted byPennLive.com
4-year-old boy reported missing out of central Pa.: police
UPDATE: Four-year-old missing from central Pa. has been found safe: state police. A Franklin County boy has been missing since Monday and could be at special risk for harm, according to state police. The boy, 4-year-old Brett Trageser, was last seen with 25-year-old Sarai Pringle and 22-year-old Stephen Mervin, police...
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Missing And Endangered 33-Year-Old Man Markus Conroy Found Safe
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A missing 33-year-old man from Natrona Heights, Markus Conroy has been found, according to the family. Photo Credit: Conroy Family Markus Conroy was reported missing on Friday, with his family saying he was last seen near PPG Paints Arena on Thursday and that they had not heard from him since.
Rutherford County, TN|news4sanantonio.com
Murfreesboro Police locate missing 19-year-old last seen Sunday
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. Murfreesboro Police said Hannah Gross has been found safe. ____________________________________________________________. Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old. Police said Hannah Gross was reported missing by a friend on Sunday. She is currently homeless, according to police. Anyone with information...
Pennsylvania State|WTAJ
Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges
EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg has released their most recent “Most Wanted” and are asking for the public’s help to try and find them. WANTED:. Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46 – Fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering and drug charges. Tucker Jordan Weems, 26 – Aggravated assault,...
Oregon State|KATU.com
Oregon man, previously reported missing, located
UPDATE: An 87-year-old who was reported missing in the Aloha area on Tuesday has been located, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. He was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra. He is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds.
Gallup, NM|Myhighplains.com
Police searching for missing Gallup 13 year old
GALLUP, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Gallup Police Department (GPD) has asked for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen between Stagecoach and Viro Circle Park on Sunday evening in Gallup. Described by the GPD, Aiyana Atcitty is 5’3″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was...
Comments / 4