Pa. State Police Safely Locate Previously Missing 57-Year-Old Jimmy Walker

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: The twins have been found safe, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. ***************************************************************************************************************************** The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating six-year-old twins, Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami who were last seen earlier this month. Both were last seen on Aug. 1 or Aug. 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown. The sheriff’s office received the missing report on Aug. 30. Christopher and Kayleigh are both around four feet tall. Christopher weighs around 80 pounds and Kayleigh weighs around 45 pounds. Christopher was last seen wearing a t-shirt with shorts and sneakers. His hair is brown and cut in a “crew style.” He also has brown eyes. Kayleigh was last seen wearing a small t-shirt with shorts and pink sneakers. Her hair is brown and in a braided style. She also has brown eyes. The twins were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, of Middletown, who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot with Maryland tag 4ES6629 If you have seen these children or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-087510.