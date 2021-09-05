CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. State Police Safely Locate Previously Missing 57-Year-Old Jimmy Walker

CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RURAL VALLEY BORO (KDKA) — State Police have safely located a missing 57-year-old man in Armstrong County.

Police say that 57-year-old Jimmy Walker was safely located after reporting him as missing on Sunday morning.

(Courtesy: PA State Police)

