CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut trooper swept away in Ida floodwaters died of blunt trauma

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJYeq_0bn9mroS00

A Connecticut State Police sergeant swept away with his vehicle during flooding set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida died from blunt trauma, according to the state's chief medical officer.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the department, died Thursday after calling for help in Woodbury around 3:30 a.m. saying his vehicle was trapped in rising flood waters from the remnants of Hurricane Ida near the Pomperaug River in Woodbury.

Dive teams found his empty vehicle in the river just after daybreak. Mohl was found an hour later floating further down the river.

He was pronounced dead during the helicopter flight to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Saturday that Mohl died as a result of "blunt trauma of the torso" and ruled the death an accident.

Mohl is survived by his wife, Susan, and three children ranging in age from 14 to 28.

A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9.

RELATED | Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments in Inwood

A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
Woodbury, CT
Accidents
Woodbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Woodbury, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Trooper#Manhattan#Veteran#Extreme Weather#Accident#Yale New Haven Hospital#The Xfinity Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy