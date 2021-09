On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:30 am, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way in Severn for a domestic dispute. Near the area, a male was found lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from apparent trauma to his upper torso. The male was pronounced deceased by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. He has been identified as Eddie Dawson, 35, of Odenton.