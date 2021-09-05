‘The return of hope:’ What they’re saying about Syracuse’s win over Ohio

Syracuse, N.Y. — Tommy DeVito can remember the locker room chatter about Rutgers last year when the Scarlet Knights appeared on the schedule. It’s a game several players have had circled on their calendars for some time given the familiarity with those on the other side. The chance to compete against those old faces was delayed a year after last season’s game at Rutgers was wiped from the slate as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.