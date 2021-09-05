CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The return of hope:’ What they’re saying about Syracuse’s win over Ohio

By Mike Curtis
 5 days ago
Athens, Ohio — Syracuse football gave fans some optimism for a better outcome for the 2021 season after a 29-9 win over Ohio on Saturday. However, some schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference didn’t have as much success as their rankings would’ve indicated. All three nationally ranked ACC teams lost over the weekend, including No. 14 Miami, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 3 Clemson — SU’s Week 7 opponent.

