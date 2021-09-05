How Nyesha Arrington's Family Inspires Her Cooking
Chef Nyesha Arrington is a lot of things, but "bug enthusiast" is not one of them. She made it clear in a recent interview with Mashed that while she has, in fact, eaten cricket before, she's not in a hurry to get more bugs onto her plate anytime soon. But Arrington, like many professional chefs seeking longevity and success in the food industry, is enthusiastic about sustainability, and as such remains open to all conversations that involve keeping restaurants – and the people who love them and work in them – going strong. Even if those conversations are about bugs as a sustainable protein source.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0