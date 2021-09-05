How Nyesha Arrington's Family Inspires Her Cooking

It would certainly appear that superstar celebrity chef Guy Fieri has enjoyed quite the charmed professional life. In 2005, on somewhat of a lark, according to Biography, Fieri sent an audition tape to "The Next Food Network Star." Beating out more than 1,000 others who had done the same thing whether on a lark or otherwise, he was selected to compete. Emerging triumphant after meeting the cooking challenges presented by the likes of Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Paula Deen, and Rachael Ray, Fieri landed the now-iconic series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," in 2006 and has been winning over television audiences with is adorable aging surfer-dude charm ever since on this show and various others. Of course, it wasn't all luck, not by a longshot.