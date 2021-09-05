CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

How Nyesha Arrington's Family Inspires Her Cooking

By Melissa Campana
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chef Nyesha Arrington is a lot of things, but "bug enthusiast" is not one of them. She made it clear in a recent interview with Mashed that while she has, in fact, eaten cricket before, she's not in a hurry to get more bugs onto her plate anytime soon. But Arrington, like many professional chefs seeking longevity and success in the food industry, is enthusiastic about sustainability, and as such remains open to all conversations that involve keeping restaurants – and the people who love them and work in them – going strong. Even if those conversations are about bugs as a sustainable protein source.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Joël Robuchon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Thanksgiving#Restaurants#Food Drink#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Dream Dinner Guests Might Surprise You

Dinner parties always seem to be a fun way to get together with friends and dazzle them with the latest recipes you've mastered. But there's something particularly intriguing about finding out how celebrity chefs like to host dinner parties. Better yet, fans might love learning who those chefs would want to gather at their dream dinner party table if they could invite anyone. Perhaps it feels like their answers must be telling or speak to the kind of person they themselves are. Or maybe fans would just like to know if celebrity chefs are intrigued by the same people.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Rachael Ray Advice Changed Guy Fieri's Life Forever

It would certainly appear that superstar celebrity chef Guy Fieri has enjoyed quite the charmed professional life. In 2005, on somewhat of a lark, according to Biography, Fieri sent an audition tape to "The Next Food Network Star." Beating out more than 1,000 others who had done the same thing whether on a lark or otherwise, he was selected to compete. Emerging triumphant after meeting the cooking challenges presented by the likes of Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Paula Deen, and Rachael Ray, Fieri landed the now-iconic series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," in 2006 and has been winning over television audiences with is adorable aging surfer-dude charm ever since on this show and various others. Of course, it wasn't all luck, not by a longshot.
TV & VideosL.A. Weekly

Video Exclusive: Potato Panic On This Week’s MASTERCHEF With Nyesha Arrington

Let’s face it, when it comes to the holidays, we all know the pressure that comes with delivering a perfect pot of mashed potatoes to the table. You’ll get a heavy taste of that high anxiety on this week’s new double episode of MASTERCHEF “Legends: Semi Final – 3 Chef Showdown and Semi Final Part 2 – 3 Chef Showdown”, a two-hour episode airing on Wednesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Jonathan Yao Reveals What It Was Like Being A MasterChef Judge - Exclusive

For someone barely past 30, Jonathan Yao has a resume that's no less than amazing. Yao opened a restaurant, Kato, featuring elevated offerings of Taiwanese cuisine in his mid-20s — a major accomplishment in and of itself. Then he and his team started churning out such excellent food that the strip mall-based Kato, with a small seating capacity, earned a Michelin star a couple of years back (via Michelin Guide).
Recipesfoodmatters.com

5 Healthy Pizza Recipes to Inspire Your Cooking

Before you even ask, yes, you can eat healthy pizza on a diet. Of course, it’s something you should still do somewhat in moderation, but with a few simple swaps, pizza just became the new clean eating staple. While some go for cauliflower bases, others prefer potato or eggplant. Either way, here are 5 healthy pizza recipes to inspire your cooking this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Lidia Bastianich Was So Honest In Her Memoir

Chef and restaurateur Lidia Bastianich is the celebrated author of nearly a dozen cookbooks and can now add memoirist to her resume. Her book, titled "My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food," explores Bastianich's foray into the restaurant industry in her early life and the trajectory of her career as she opened numerous restaurants. According to the Washington Post, the memoir also takes a look at her family life, touching on why spending time with and collaborating with her daughter, Tanya, as well as other family members, is so important to her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Nyesha Arrington Thinks All Pro Chefs Need

Obviously, cooking for a reality competition differs drastically from cooking in an actual kitchen. For one thing, the music in the kitchen is better than the reality television dramatic tones throbbing in the background. However, Chef Nyesha Arrington maintains that the two situations are not utterly dissimilar. Talking to FoodSided...
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Marcus Samuelsson says Top Chef Family Style inspire flavorful cooking, interview

When Marcus Samuelsson enters a room, he commands attention. Beyond his culinary achievements and sense of style, Samuelsson has a way of welcoming everyone to the table. As the co-host of Top Chef Family Style with Meghan Trainor, the celebrated chef brings his wisdom, flare and enthusiasm to the newest Top Chef franchise. During a recent conversation with the chef, Samuelsson shared a few thoughts on why these culinary proteges prove that the culinary future is bright.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Marcus Samuelsson Just Made A Major Chicken Nugget Announcement

Marcus Samuelsson just made an announcement on Twitter that will have his fans and foodies excited. The Ethiopian-Swedish chef is known for his restaurant Red Rooster Harlem and Red Rooster Overtown, which celebrates the food and culture of the New York and Miami neighborhoods while serving up delicious dishes. The announcement is about an addition to the menu that may surprise you.
Recipesmashed.com

Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Trick To Keep Your Veggies From Browning

Gordon Ramsay is a genius in the kitchen, that's no secret, even though his techniques might be a little abrasive at times, he's still a master. The only thing hotter than his temper might be his passion for cooking, he creates some delicious recipes and has developed a ton of genius tricks throughout the years for preparing, preserving, and presenting food. His YouTube channel features a video full of useful tips that chefs of all skill levels can use.
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

MasterChef Legends finale hold this unique distinction

After trying to mimic the speed and execution of award winning chefs, three home cooks have earned their spot in the MasterChef Legends finale. While some people might have correctly predicted one or two home cooks who earned that chef coat, the final three home cooks present a first for MasterChef. Could this scenario represent a trend in Gordon Ramsay competitions?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

How Ina Garten Uses Her Oven To Save Time While Cooking

Ina Garten may be a Food Network star, but don't expect her to whip up the same dishes that you'd see on the menu of a five-star restaurant. In fact, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reports that the lovable chef doesn't actually have restaurant experience and instead learned her way around the kitchen by cooking her way through Julia Child's cookbooks, while simultaneously holding a job at the White House. Her slightly unconventional learning method clearly worked, as evidenced by her wildly popular Food Network program "The Barefoot Contessa," as well as her impressive collection of 12 cookbooks that even the most inexperienced of home cooks can follow.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

What Life Was Like For Meghan Gill After Winning Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive

After Meghan Gill won Season 14 of "Hell's Kitchen," her life changed in ways she couldn't imagine. Before her win, the chef honed her skills at L'Academie de Cuisine where she studied French culinary techniques and went on to work at a variety of restaurants in D.C. (via Dormie Network). When Gill made it onto the show, she was no stranger to professional kitchens, and her abilities helped her pull through past the finals, earning her a spot as head chef at the Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill in Atlantic City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy