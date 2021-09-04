So i wanna press charges on someone who shoved me out of there door into my girlfriend is there any chance that it would work?

So i was at a friends house yesterday when his grandma called him upstairs i'm assuming to ask me to leave because they had recently got over covid and wanted to be safe. this is when my friends brother came downstairs after his grandma told him not to because he was already trying to start problems with me and started shoving me and pushing me verbally threatening me and i hadn't touched or said anything to him at all and when i went to walk out the door he shoved me.