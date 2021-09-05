Why is the Earth Missing a Billion Years of Rocks?
"A mystery lies deep within the Grand Canyon: one billion years' worth of rocks have disappeared," Space.com reported last week. Today geologists know that the youngest of the hard, crystalline rocks are 1.7 billion years old, whereas the oldest in the sandstone layer were formed 550 million years ago. This means there's more than a billion-year-gap in the geological record. To this day, no one knows what happened to the rocks in between.science.slashdot.org
Comments / 0