Will ETFs Gain on Upbeat US Manufacturing Data for August?
The latest ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the United States is painting a rosy picture for the industrial sector. The metric rose to 59.9 in August from 59.5 in July and surpassed forecasts of 58.6, per a Reuters article. Any reading above 50% indicates expansion in U.S. manufacturing activities. Notably, the manufacturing sector, which makes up 11.9% of the U.S. economy, saw the reading witnessing the 15th consecutive month of growth.The six biggest manufacturing industries — Computer & Electronic Products, Fabricated Metal Products, Chemical Products, Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products, Transportation Equipment, and Petroleum & Coal Products — delivered moderate to strong growth in August.www.zacks.com
