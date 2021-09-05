CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your food prices are at risk as the world runs short of workers

By Elizabeth Elkin, Mai Ngoc Chau and Agnieszka de Sousa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains. In Vietnam, the army is assisting with the rice harvest. In the U.K., farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil's robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap this year, rather than the usual 90. And American meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos.

