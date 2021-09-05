CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Cora limits Tanner Houck to 5 innings in Red Sox win despite low pitch count, dominant effort

By Matt Vautour
BOSTON — Alex Cora’s approach to how long to keep Tanner Houck in the game Saturday, was a baseball variation of better to leave too early than stay too late. The Red Sox manager learned his lesson from six days before. On Sunday against these same Indians, Houck was outstanding for five innings but in the sixth things went downhill. Whether it was Houck tiring or the heart of the Indians batting order seeing the Red Sox pitcher for a third time, he wasn’t as sharp and they were a lot better.

