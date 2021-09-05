CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Pitt dominates UMass 51-7, led by strong defensive front seven

By Pamela Smith
Pitt News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi assured the media earlier this week that Saturday’s offensive playcalling would not be “vanilla,” but more in the vein of “butter pecan.” While reporters weren’t necessarily sure what Narduzzi meant by this on Monday, it became much clearer what he meant on Saturday — explosive.

pittnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Mark Whipple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Panthers#American Football#Umass Minutemen#Pitt News Sports#Pittnewssports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsScarlet Nation

Need to know: Pitt-UMass game week

It’s here: the 2021 season is about to begin. Pitt opens the seventh year of the Pat Narduzzi era this Saturday with a home game against UMass. Here’s everything you need to know to get the week started. Time, TV and radio info. Pitt-UMass will kick off at 4 p.m....
Pittsburgh, PAThe Herald

Pitt releases 1st depth chart, set for UMass

PITTSBURGH – The college football season is officially underway at Pitt’s facilities on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Coach Pat Narduzzi held his first press conference of the 2021 season on Monday afternoon and Pitt released its initial depth chart. The Panthers’ first depth chart of the season offered few...
NFLFOX Sports

Pickett's 2 TDs key Pitt rout of UMass, 51-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday. Pickett linked up with Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison for first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers jumped out...
College Sportscardiachill.com

Pitt trounces UMass in 51-7 in 2021 season opener

Pitt hosted UMass at Heinz Field for its 2021 season opener on Saturday, and the result was a 51-7 beatdown. As expected, the vaunted Panthers defense led the way, stifling UMass all day long, but Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense struggled a bit early on before eventually finding their rhythm.
MLBngscsports.com

Pitt Panthers Game Day Preview: UMass Minutemen

The University of Pittsburgh has a rich tradition of football that dates back to the early 1900’s. The Panthers are nine-time National Champions and many of the greatest players in the history of football call Pitt their alma mater. Pitt has 25 members in the College Football Hall of Fame and nine have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. NGSC Sports brings you the best Pitt Game Day Guide you will find anywhere! This is where true Panther fans come to find out about Pitt and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation) brings you inside the huddle for both teams, providing all fans with a weekly game story, Pitt’s game plan for victory, score prediction, crucial game day information, and a detailed breakdown of each team. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff! The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform!
NFLNational football post

Pittsburgh breezes past UMass, 51-7

Kenny Pickett threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns to lift host Pittsburgh to a 51-7 rout of Massachusetts on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Pickett completed 30 of 40 passes and tossed scoring strikes to tight end Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison. A.J. Davis, Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter and backup quarterback Nick Patti each rushed for a score for Pittsburgh (1-0).
College SportsPosted by
Tribune-Review

Pitt rolls over UMass in opener

The numbers were so outrageous — 597 yards, 35 first downs, seven touchdowns and 51 points — that Pitt’s opening day victory against UMass didn’t ever look like a fair fight. The defensive line overwhelmed and overran the UMass offensive line and quarterback Kenny Pickett propped up the offense with...
Pitt News

Preview | Pitt football to kick off season at home against UMass

This is not a drill. The Panthers play a meaningful football game at Heinz Field this Saturday with a near-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019 and, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi, he and his guys are ready to go. “Couldn’t be more excited,” Narduzzi said. “It’s been...
College Sportspittsburghsportsnow.com

Vukovcan: Pitt Looks like the Real Thing After UMass Demolition

Optimism surrounded this Pitt football team to start the season and nothing happened at Heinz Field yesterday to change those opinions. In fact, they might have increased and the early season Panther bandwagon no doubt picked up some passengers. I’m not one of those new members because, if you’ve been...
Pittsburgh, PAPitt News

Column | Talent disparity trumped execution in 51-7 rout of UMass

The Panthers kicked off their 2021 football season in dominant fashion, with a 51-7 drubbing of the UMass Minutemen on Saturday. Since making the jump to the FBS nearly a decade ago, the Minutemen haven’t had a winning season yet and lost eleven straight games. Knowing that, judgements based on Saturday’s game should be taken with a grain of salt, but here are my five takeaways from Pitt’s demolition of UMass.
Pittsburgh, PAThe Herald

Pitt welcomes back fans as UMass visits Heinz Field Saturday

PITTSBURGH – When Pitt takes the field against Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, it will be the first time since November 2019 that the football team will be playing in front of fans at Heinz Field without the capacity limits that were present last fall due to the pandemic. Kenny Pickett...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy