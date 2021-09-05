Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog, dense in places, have developed across portions of eastern Kansas. Visibilities will vary quite a bit, but could be as low as 1/4 mile in places. Those traveling this morning should use caution and slow down if they encounter fog. Visibilities should begin to improve around 8 AM, and fog should dissipate altogether between 9 AM and 10 AM. Remember to use low beam headlights, slow down, and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.