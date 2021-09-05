CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

DeFi Insurance Protocol Cover Shuts Down, Token Value Plummets

By Decrypt Staff
decrypt.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is with conflicted emotions that I announce the end of RULER & COVER Protocol,” said DeFi Ted today as he laid the troubled DeFi insurance project to rest. “The decision to do this did not come easy and is a final decision the remaining team made after reviewing the path forward, after the core developers suddenly left the projects,” Ted continued. He advised that customers withdraw funds from Cover protocols “asap.”

decrypt.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokens#Cover#Yearn Finance#Ui#Compensation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Currenciesnewswatchtv.com

Best Cryptocurrency Trading Specialties

In a market as volatile as the UK crypto trading market, there is a great need for nerves of steel, an efficient plan, and a good trading platform that can help you win as often as possible. You can do thorough research to help yourself find the ideal platform. Besides...
Commodities & FutureCoinTelegraph

Divergence protocol reveals key details on highly anticipated IDO token sale

Divergence, a decentralized protocol for options and volatility derivatives, is announcing the upcoming public sale of its native DIVER token on SushiSwap’s Miso launchpad. The DIVER token is the governance token of the Divergence protocol. DIVER holders can propose and vote on governance proposals for the Divergence platform once the on-chain governance portal for Divergence is released. They can collectively decide on protocol parameters such as trading fees as well as the introduction of new products, features and more.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Mina Protocol Price Analysis: MINA Token Spikes 96% Within a Month

The MINA token is increasing upwardly, around 34%, during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $224 million. MINA/BTC pair is also trading positive by 33.8% at 0.00010412 BTC. Daily technical chart and MINA token price are showing an upward trend. Based on the pivot level, the...
MarketsNEWSBTC

DeFi Yield Protocol Expands its Ecosystem by Introducing a Launchpad Platform

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced on Twitter that it would soon introduce a Launchpad to its ecosystem. According to the 5th September tweet, the Launchpad will introduce some critical features, which should serve as a gateway for high-quality crypto projects. The Launchpad should be an excellent addition to DYP’s decentralized...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Robinhood Adds Recurring Daily Crypto Purchases Starting at $1

Robinhood will let customers make weekly and even daily recurring purchases for as little as $1. The offering provides a way for customers to buy crypto gradually and hedge against volatility. Robinhood announced a new feature on Wednesday that will let its crypto customers acquire as little as a dollar...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Cardano Plunges as Critics Take Aim at Smart Contract Launch

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson at the Cardano Summit in 2019 (Image: Decrypt) Critics have cast doubt on whether Cardano's smart contract models are up to the task. The network's first dapp performed poorly when multiple users interacted with it at the same time. Cardano’s native token ADA fell 10% from...
Stocksdecrypt.co

DeFi Tokens Hit Hard as Crypto Market Correction Continues

Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens appear to be taking some of the heaviest price hits in crypto as yesterday’s marketwide correction continues today. DeFi is a growing sector that offers traditional financial services, like lending and borrowing, but without a centralized entity, like an exchange or broker. Blue-chip projects like Aave,...
Softwaredecrypt.co

DeFi Protocol Balancer Integrates With WallStreetBets Crypto App

WallStreetBets was a controversial subreddit that rose to fame in early 2021. Image: Shutterstock. Balancer, a popular automated market maker, has today announced a strategic partnership with WSBDApp, the blockchain-based trading platform created by the WallStreetBets subreddit original founders. The collaboration will see WSBDApp’s decentralized exchange-traded portfolios (ETPs) launched on...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Eden Network Raises $17.4M to Tackle Frontrunning, MEV on Ethereum

MEV, or miner extractable value, has become a hot topic of late; it enables traders to “frontrun” transactions by increasing the gas fees associated with trades. Now Ethereum-based protocol Eden Network has raised $17.4 million from Multicoin Capital, Alameda Research, Defiance Capital, Jump Capital, and others in order to tackle the scourge of MEV. The funding will be put towards growing the network’s adoption among miners and users.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Crashes 10% in Hours as Crypto Market Sheds $300 Billion

The cryptocurrency market is widely correcting today, with a nearly 10% drop in market cap over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has shed all of its gains over the last week, while Ethereum and Solana are still in the green over the past seven days as of this writing. Prices...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

FXT to Launch Its DeFi Staking Platform After the Success of FXT Token

September 6, 2021: FXT – a company witnessing the remarkable success of its FXT Token – is geared to launch a DeFi staking platform. The platform will be built on Binance Smart Chain and will enable crypto enthusiasts across the globe to stake their BEP-20 FXT tokens in return for lucrative interest that will be given annually. The staking period will be divided into different vaults – each vault having specific days for which the users will be required to stake their FXT Tokens and the interest that will be earned by them.
Economyinvesting.com

DeFi Insurance Provider — Cover and Ruler, Shut Down

DeFi Insurance Provider — Cover and Ruler, Shut Down. DeFi insurance provider Cover and Ruler shut down after its dev team left. RULER and COVER price fell down after the news. Yesterday, Decentralized finance (DeFi) insurance provider Cover, together with its smaller lending sibling Ruler, shut down after its development...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

New DeFi platform to tackle critical flaws in synthetic asset protocols

A new project has ambitions to revolutionize synthetic asset trading — delivering a decentralized platform designed to suit the needs of investors in various asset classes. Beyond Finance enables users to gain exposure to an underlying asset’s price without owning the asset itself. As well as forex, commodities and equities, the platform also supports cryptocurrencies and derivatives.
Marketsu.today

Cover Protocol Calls It Quits as Price Plunges

Embattled insurance project Cover Protocol has shut down, according to a Sept. 5 announcement made by core contributor “DeFi Ted.”. Its remaining treasury funds will be distributed among token holders. Members of the community are being urged to withdraw their funds from the protocol as soon as possible since developers...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Filecoin Rises 14% Amid Stagnant Day in Crypto Market

Filecoin is a global storage network. Image: Shutterstock. Filecoin (FIL) is on the rise. The coin, which powers a decentralized storage network, has increased in value by 14% in the past day and 28% in the past week. The price of a single Filecoin is now $95 and the market...
Marketsdecrypt.co

More Than 200,000 Ethereum Burned by EIP-1559

Wooden house or barn burning on fire at night. Image: Shutterstock. The amount of Ethereum burned by EIP-1559, a recently implemented upgrade that burns transaction fees that used to go to miners, has surpassed 200,000 ETH (about $675 million at the prices at which it was burned). A total of...
Marketsdecrypt.co

More Ethereum Has Been Burned Than Minted in the Past 24 Hours

EIP-1559 was a code change that allowed transaction fees to be burned. That's placed deflationary pressure on Ethereum. The pressure has helped raise the price of ETH. When EIP-1559 was introduced to Ethereum last month, it was supposed to slow down the rate at which the supply of ETH grows. But over the last 24 hours, the supply of ETH isn't growing at all. It's shrinking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy