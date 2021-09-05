DeFi Insurance Protocol Cover Shuts Down, Token Value Plummets
“It is with conflicted emotions that I announce the end of RULER & COVER Protocol,” said DeFi Ted today as he laid the troubled DeFi insurance project to rest. “The decision to do this did not come easy and is a final decision the remaining team made after reviewing the path forward, after the core developers suddenly left the projects,” Ted continued. He advised that customers withdraw funds from Cover protocols “asap.”decrypt.co
