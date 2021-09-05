DeFi Insurance Protocol Cover Shuts Down, Token Value Plummets

September 6, 2021: FXT – a company witnessing the remarkable success of its FXT Token – is geared to launch a DeFi staking platform. The platform will be built on Binance Smart Chain and will enable crypto enthusiasts across the globe to stake their BEP-20 FXT tokens in return for lucrative interest that will be given annually. The staking period will be divided into different vaults – each vault having specific days for which the users will be required to stake their FXT Tokens and the interest that will be earned by them.