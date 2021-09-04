CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Head Caretaker of the Marble House, Robert C. Marvelle, of Newport, Passes at 67

By O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home
GoLocalProv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert C. Marvelle, Sr., 67, of Newport, R.I. passed away on September 1, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. Rob, a native 5th Warder, was born in December 1953 to Daniel and Janet Marvelle. In his younger years, he was active at Emmanuel Church, singing in the choir and serving as custodian. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1972 as part of the ROTC program. He served as a Military Police Officer in the Army National Guard from 1972 to 1978. During this time, Rob worked at the Junior Officers’ Club on the Newport Naval Base. It was here that he met his wife, Lois. They were married in 1974, and soon after he accepted the position as Head Caretaker of the Marble House. He held this position for 45 years and poured everything he had into caring for the house. He took pride in his work and loved every moment of his time there. He loved hunting, fishing, and cooking. Rob had the gift of hospitality, and in his work and in his personal life, he used that gift to its fullest. Rob was loving, patient, kind, and faithful.

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble House#Caretaker#Emmanuel Church#Rogers High School#Rotc#The Army National Guard#Bethany Gospel Chapel#Sunday School#Boys Brigade#Youth Group#Ri#Ma 02777
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy