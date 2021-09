Every life on earth is precious — When I was young, we would watch television shows and read about the big 5 and that was what we believed wildlife was about. Now on this job and through my studies I have learned no creature is too small to be an important factor in our ecosystems. I have come across dung beetles and seen them replenish nutrients into the soil which becomes a cycle that restores the earth. I wish someone had told me about the important roles everything in nature has.