STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The world always benefits from acts of kindness — no matter how small. Against Da Grain Barber Shop proved that true when Sean White and Angela Russo of the Tompkinsville barber shop brainstormed an idea to host a Back to School School event at Tompkinsville Park, where a vast array of much-needed items were on hand for the taking — just in time for the first day of school.