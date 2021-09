Palazzolo had a big weekend in her collegiate debut, leading High Point with a 4.71 kills per set average in two matches against Illinois State and VCU. Not only was that the best among the Panthers, it was also the best K/S average among the entire field at the JMU Invitational and was over a full 1.0 K/S better than the next-best player across all four teams. She recorded her first double-double in her second career match and only needed two sets to do so, finishing with 21 kills and 21 digs against VCU on Sunday (Aug. 29). Her performance is HPU's first 20-20 effort since Big South All-Decade team member Haley Barnes did so on Sept. 12, 2015.