Flower garlands, flags, stuffed animals, a painted mural, and a pair of sneakers: these are just a few of the objects on the Surfside Wall of Hope, a temporary memorial to the victims of the Champlain Towers collapse on June 24. Rescue crews sifted through the building's rubble for weeks as the death toll climbed to 98; the remaining portion of the condo was eventually demolished and the site cleared. The Wall of Hope, erected by friends and relatives along the fence of the nearby Surfside Tennis Center, remained for two months after the tragedy, a deeply intimate contrast to the haunting emptiness of the site where the structure once stood.