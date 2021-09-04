CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laredo, TX

Female migrant dies from head injuries

cbp.gov
 8 days ago

On the morning of September 3, 2021, at approximately 6:00 AM, a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) assigned to the Laredo South U.S. Border Patrol Station (USBP) in Laredo, TX, apprehended four undocumented migrants (UDMs) near the Rio Grande River approximately one and a half miles southeast of the Laredo Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry. The BPA, working alone, handcuffed all four migrants to each other using three pairs of handcuffs. As the BPA assisted the migrants through a barbed wire fence en route to a Border Patrol vehicle, a female migrant slipped her hand from the handcuff and ran towards the Rio Grande River. The woman ran approximately 50 feet and subsequently fell from a 20-foot cliff in the darkness. Upon landing, the woman’s head struck a log near the river’s edge. The BPA requested emergency medical services (EMS) and secured the other three migrants in his vehicle.

www.cbp.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Juarez#Mexico#Border Patrol Agent#Bpa#Ems#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy