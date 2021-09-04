Female migrant dies from head injuries

On the morning of September 3, 2021, at approximately 6:00 AM, a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) assigned to the Laredo South U.S. Border Patrol Station (USBP) in Laredo, TX, apprehended four undocumented migrants (UDMs) near the Rio Grande River approximately one and a half miles southeast of the Laredo Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry. The BPA, working alone, handcuffed all four migrants to each other using three pairs of handcuffs. As the BPA assisted the migrants through a barbed wire fence en route to a Border Patrol vehicle, a female migrant slipped her hand from the handcuff and ran towards the Rio Grande River. The woman ran approximately 50 feet and subsequently fell from a 20-foot cliff in the darkness. Upon landing, the woman’s head struck a log near the river’s edge. The BPA requested emergency medical services (EMS) and secured the other three migrants in his vehicle.