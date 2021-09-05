Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Frontier; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Frontier and southern Lincoln Counties through 715 AM CDT At 625 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Dickens, or 16 miles southwest of North Platte, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Curtis, Eustis, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Dickens, Maywood, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Vroman and Somerset. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 198 and 207. Highway 83 between mile markers 50 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH