Local student honored for exceptional performance
BALTIMORE — Audrey Dent from Easton has been honored as one of the brightest students in the world by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. Dent, a student at at The Country School, was honored for their exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search. CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities.www.stardem.com
