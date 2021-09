CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot in a parked car in the Chatham community. At 1:45 p.m., the 22-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the 600 block of East 90th Place when someone came up and shot him in the head. The assailant then fled west in a white Dodge Charger. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.