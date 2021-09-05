CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK THE VETS: A vet's priority is to advocate for his patients

By MICHAEL J. WATTS
Culpeper Star Exponent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy veterinarian insists on examining my pet every time she’s in for a vaccine. If she was just examined six months ago, why does it need to be done again?. To be honest, I wrestle with this question when making policies for my own practice. I want vaccinations to be as accessible, convenient, and affordable as possible. However, there are other factors that must enter into my recommendation—primarily, what is in the best interest of the pet.

