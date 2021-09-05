ASK THE VETS: A vet's priority is to advocate for his patients

During his life, your pet will need to see a vet regularly to keep him healthy and happy. Vet care is just part of owning a pet, and it’s an important investment in your pet’s health, comfort, and even in his life span. But just like human health care, vet care can be expensive, and those vet bills can add up quickly if your pet has a health issue or if you have multiple pets. Luckily, there are a few ways that you can save money on your pet’s vet bills. You’ll need to plan for some of them, but that planning can pay off with big savings.