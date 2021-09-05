What would happen if I were pregnant in Texas right now?

I was in my early 20s when I had my abortion. I don’t talk about it much, not because I’m embarrassed or ashamed (I am neither) and not because I have any regrets (I do not), but, well, it rarely comes up in polite conversation and really, whose business is it but mine? When I do share, people will typically express their sympathy, assuming that it was a difficult or complicated decision and that I am, or at least was, tortured by it. Nope, nope, and nope again. No need to feel bad for me. I was never scared; I was never sad; my gut never wrenched. I found out I was pregnant, I knew I didn’t want to be, and then I made sure I no longer was. Rarely have I thought about it since. It was that inconsequential in my life and for that, I know, I am incredibly lucky.