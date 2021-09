The Venezuelan opposition has confirmed that it will participate in the regional and local elections in November. He changed his strategy after boycotting the previous elections because he did not see them as fair and free. A joint statement by representatives of all opposition parties speaks of a “difficult internal consultation process” in which local, regional and national opposition leaders have been involved. “We are moved by the difficult situation in our country, the sense of urgency to find lasting solutions to our suffering and the goal of strengthening unity,” the statement said. The opposition parties have agreed on a common list with which they will stand for the election of 23 governors, 335 mayors and a number of regional and local councilors.