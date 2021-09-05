CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany’s coronavirus cases pass four million

(Matthias Schrader/AP) (AP)

More than four million people have contracted coronavirus in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s disease control agency has said.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 4,005,641 cases on Sunday, but the actual number is likely much higher as many infections go unnoticed.

The institute said 92,346 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Top health officials have urged more citizens to get vaccinated.

More than 61% of the German population – 50.9 million people – are fully vaccinated, but that is less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks.

On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency on Saturday reported 10,835 new cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.

