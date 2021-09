Boston Celtics fans, if you are over the moon about Al Horford being back in the fold, Bleacher Report is here to whip you into an anxious frenzy. With one guaranteed year left on his contract, Horford is far from a keeper at this point, especially after taking his talents to Philadelphia following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. That could change quickly with winning, but Horford likely isn’t the next Celtic to land a contract extension after President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens locked down the team’s core this offseason.