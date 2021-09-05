CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

UAE rolls out plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yumAX_0bn9Y3lx00

The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency rules for expatriates, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract foreign residents and capital.

The nation's plan to lure foreign talent over the coming decades reflects a growing contrast with the other sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf that are becoming increasingly protectionist as they try to diversify their oil-bound economies. Now marking its 50th anniversary, the UAE is seeking to accelerate its economic and social reforms to rebrand for a post-pandemic future.

At the government’s first large in-person press conference since the pandemic, Abdulla bin Touq, the minister of the economy, promised the government would pour $13.6 billion directly into the economy over the next year, with a total of $150 billion invested by 2030.

Buried within the raft of flashy economic development initiatives on Sunday was a far more practical — and drastic — change to the country's visa system that governs the legions of foreign workers from Africa the Middle East and elsewhere who power the country's economy.

Since the UAE's independence, the state has tied employment to residency status, lending employers outsized power and forcing people to immediately leave the country once they lost their jobs.

The new plans give residents an additional three months to seek other jobs after being fired, allow parents to sponsor their children's visas for an extra seven years until the age of 25, and ease visa restrictions on freelancers, widows and divorced people, among other things. It's a subtle shift from the Gulf Arab states' traditional relationship to foreign labor, which long has been treated as an expendable underclass.

Ministers also said they sought to double the UAE’s economy in the next decade through major trade agreements with countries including Israel, Turkey United Kingdom and Indonesia.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Uae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastKSAT 12

Lebanon's new PM pledges to stabilize economic meltdown

BEIRUT – Lebanon's new Prime Minister Najib Mikati pledged Friday to gain control of one of the world's worst economic meltdowns, saying lifting subsidies would be critical for the small country's government formed after a year of political stalemate. Holding back tears, Mikati, one of the richest men in the...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Cambodian parliament ratifies RCEP, bilateral FTA with China

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The National Assembly of Cambodia on Thursday ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement (FTA), and the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the Southeast Asian nation and China. Lawmakers, who were present during the parliamentary session, unanimously...
Advocacyq957.com

Lebanon launches cash subsidy cards for families

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s caretaker minister of social affairs on Thursday announced the launch of cash subsidy cards for 500,000 families saying that negotiations were under way for them to be partly funded from new IMF SDR allocations and World Bank loans. The government introduced a subsidy programme last year...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China's foreign trade up 23.7 pct in first eight months

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total imports and exports expanded 23.7 percent year on year to 24.78 trillion yuan (about 3.84 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Tuesday. The figure marked a 22.8-percent increase compared with the level registered during the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UAE announces plans to boost economy, attract workers

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to launch 50 new economic initiatives to boost the country's competitiveness and attract 550 billion dirhams ($150 billion) in foreign direct investment in the next nine years, government officials said on Sunday. The projects, a few of which were unveiled...
ChinaInternational Business Times

China Rolls Out New Data Law Over 'National Security' Fears

China's new data security law takes effect from Wednesday -- the latest effort to tighten oversight of the country's mammoth tech sector. The broadly worded law seeks to tighten the leash on China's tech giants and what they do with information from their hundreds of millions of users. It also...
Politicsbitcoinist.com

President Of El Salvador Maps Out Plans Before Bitcoin Law Enactment

Not minding the oppositions and criticisms concerning the Bitcoin Law, the President of El Salvador is moving to implement the Bitcoin law come September. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s President, opens up to the upcoming Bitcoin Law implementation plans on September 7th. Bukele also talked about Chivo Wallet Application ready for download on the very same day.
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
Businessactionforex.com

Biden Tells Americans To Get Vaccinated, Or Else

Markets will look out for comments from ‘ECB sources’, giving more insights into the debates of the ECB Governing Council and yesterday’s decision. The UK monthly GDP indicator will likely show that GDP recovered further ground during July, but at a slowing pace. In Denmark, we get CPI inflation figures...
Politicstalesbuzz.com

China shares supposed video of Taliban using US planes as toys

China has mocked the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan by sharing footage that supposedly shows Taliban fighters turning abandoned US military planes into toys. Chinese governmental official Lijian Zhao, who is the spokesperson for the foreign ministry, tweeted the video Thursday. “The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES....
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....

Comments / 0

Community Policy